2 members of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ arrested, connected to thefts across Northern Virginia, Maryland

Two alleged members of the “Felony Lane Gang,” which deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, said was responsible for identity and checkbook thefts up and down the East Coast, have been arrested and tied to crimes in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Rickie Noel, 21, and Freddrick Holmes, 28, both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, face a slew of charges in Loudoun County, including credit card theft, grand larceny and identity theft.

Deputies said their investigation began in March, when a fraudulent check was cashed at a bank in Sterling. The next month, various items were stolen from vehicles on a Leesburg farm.

After reviewing surveillance footage, motor vehicle records, cellphone records and license plate reader data, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it connected the stolen check to similar crimes in Prince William and Hanover counties in Virginia, as well as other thefts across the state and in Maryland.

Noel was arrested in Haines City, Florida, on May 2, while Holmes was arrested in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, on May 26.

Both men are now being held at the Loudoun County jail.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that it believes both men are members of the “Felony Lane Gang.” Its members travel the nation stealing IDs and checkbooks from unattended cars, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies advised members of the public to be aware about where they park and what they leave inside their cars. Criminals often target vehicles at parks, gyms and day care centers to steal purses and IDs and use accomplices in disguises to cash fraudulent checks, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The suspects in this case preyed on Loudoun County residents going about their daily lives, and their arrests should serve as a clear message that we will pursue criminals no matter how far they run to escape justice,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and crimes that could be connected that have happened around the region.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who’s been a victim of a similar crime, or witnessed one, to call its deputies at 703-777-1021. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 703-777-1919.

