Report finds flaws in firefighters’ response to gas leak that resulted in deadly Sterling home explosion

An investigation into the response to a gas leak that resulted in a deadly house explosion in Sterling is complete, and while it touted what went right, it also highlighted where some improvements could be made.

Firefighters responded to a home on Silver Ridge Drive on Feb. 16 on reports of the smell of gas. Earlier that day, the homeowners had their 500-gallon, underground propane tank filled.

According to Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System’s report, fire crews that initially responded to the house missed “critical signs,” including the smell of flammable gas upon arrival, propane in storm drains and even conversations with the gas company that serviced the tank that included concerns about the tank’s integrity.

The signs, according to the investigation led by Frederick County, Maryland, Fire Chief Tom Coe, should have led to a pause in the operation until hazmat teams arrived and a larger safe zone being set up around the home.

“Moments before the explosion, the home’s occupants were evacuated and allowed to remain in the driveway in their personal vehicles,” the report stated.

The report also said the correct “evacuation protocol was only partially followed” and should lead to more training on how to best respond to gas leak calls.

“Firefighters must be cognizant of the implications of gas concentrations and adjust their positioning and strategy accordingly,” the report stated.

Shortly after the last people were evacuated from the home, the house exploded, leaving several firefighters trapped inside and three of them incapacitated.

The blast killed Trevor Brown, a firefighter with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, who was standing in the yard of the home when the blast occurred. Several firefighters and two residents also sustained serious injuries.

The report also cited communication challenges, among them delays in relaying critical information and confusion over mayday calls that were coming in from firefighters trapped inside the home.

After the blast, frightened firefighters could be heard calling for help over the radio as fires burned around them.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, truck 611, truck 611, truck 611 … I’m in the basement, trapped by debris,” one firefighter radioed in.

“I’m trapped in a basement under heavy debris. I’m in a void space. However, I’ve got fire going on down here, and it’s slowly making its way towards me. I am unable to make my way out. I need you guys to get down here and put this fire out, ASAP,” another called in.

Another concern was how busy firefighter radios were during the rescue operation, which led to one commander urging others to limit their communications.

“Command, I need all radio traffic to cease unless urgent. We need to be able to talk to the down firefighter,” the report read.

The report recommended the department look at best practices when it comes to radio transmissions.

The report also cited delays by firefighters in connecting with a fire hydrant, which led to a temporary loss of water while fighting the fire. It also said once leaking gas was detected, the fire truck should have been moved outside of the hazard zone and connected to a hydrant.

Another area for improvement was how the department sets up its command structure during responses to events like this.

The report did praise all those who responded and those who were trapped for their bravery that day, saying there was a lot done right during the response. This includes the training for, and actions taken in responding to the mayday calls from trapped firefighters, which the report said “contributed to positive outcomes for the first responders” trapped after the explosion.

The report also lauded technical units from both Loudoun and Fairfax counties that arrived quickly and used their training to get to the trapped firefighters.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue was commended for its quick offering of peer support team members, clinicians and even dogs to help support those mentally impacted by the explosion.

The report did not determine what sparked the fire that led to the blast. Meanwhile, a former worker with Southern States Cooperative, Inc., who filled the tank earlier in the day, is facing several criminal charges in connection with the explosion.

