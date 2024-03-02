Thousands expected to attend memorial service for firefighter killed in Loudoun Co. home explosion

The life of the volunteer firefighter who was killed in a Sterling, Virginia, home explosion in February will be celebrated on Monday.

The life of the volunteer firefighter who was killed in a Sterling, Virginia, home explosion in February will be celebrated on Monday.

Services for Trevor Brown are slated to start at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, according to a Friday news release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Brown had been a member of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company since 2016. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Service organizers are expecting over 3,000 people, including fire and rescue crews from all over the region, to attend the service.

The fire department said those attending should park at Segra Field because parking will be limited at Cornerstone Chapel. A shuttle service will start taking mourners to the church at 7:30 a.m. More detailed parking information is available online.

The department asks people to arrive early, so the procession arrival and honor guard activities can start at around 9:30 a.m.

The City of Leesburg expects traffic impacts from the service to last from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials recommend that drivers plan ahead and take other routes.

The following roads will be impacted:

• Tolbert Lane SE will be closed between Miller Drive SE and Sycolin Road SE

• The right lane of northbound Sycolin Road SE will be closed from Dominion Energy (620 Sycolin Road SE) to Battlefield Parkway SE

• The right lane of eastbound Battlefield Parkway SE will be closed from Sycolin Road SE to just past the entrance of Cornerstone Chapel

Drivers can expect to see an increased first responder vehicle presence and more pedestrian traffic in the area. Police will be present to help manage traffic, according to the city.

The explosion that killed 45-year-old Brown — and injured more than a dozen other people — was believed to have been caused by a leak in a 500-gallon underground propane tank, according to a preliminary investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s office.

The blast was so significant that it reached neighboring homes. Three of those homes were deemed unsafe to live in, according to the fire marshal’s investigation.

WTOP’s Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.