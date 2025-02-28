Loudoun County schools will prohibit seclusion in updated discipline policy

The Loudoun County School Board has voted to update its restraint and seclusion policy, and will no longer physically isolate students who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights stresses that restraint and seclusion should only ever be used if a child’s behavior puts themselves or those around them in imminent physical danger,” said Board member April Chandler, who said continually changing best practices now discourage seclusion — in which a student is involuntarily confined alone in a room or area.

“The use of seclusion can cause or worsen mental health symptoms,” said Chandler, citing recent studies. “Being secluded is physically and psychologically traumatizing and presents the potential for serious physical injury.”

Chandler added amendments to the policy to protect staff members dealing with students in crisis, saying while seclusion will be banned, employees won’t be subject to “adverse employment action,” if an investigation shows they “had reasonable belief of imminent danger.”

School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield added an amendment: “While the use of seclusion is a prohibited practice under this policy, staff will receive training on the definition, use of, and procedures for the appropriate use of seclusion outlined in this policy.”

The policy was approved 8-0, with Vice Chair Anne Donohue abstaining, on Feb. 25.

“I’m concerned about setting a precedent here,” said Donahue. “We are, for the first time, requiring training on practices that we are prohibiting.”

In addition, Donahue said teachers could be subject to discipline if the family of a child who was secluded filed a grievance with human resources.

However, Chandler said the new policy prioritizes the safety of students and staff.

“To give teachers the ability to not second guess themselves in the moment, but to understand what’s appropriate, and focus on safety when faced with the imminent threat of physical harm,” said Chandler.

Board member Lauren Shernoff agreed.

“I really do feel like this is sort of threading the needle of the middle ground, and it makes me feel better that teachers will have a chance to talk through what happened and if there imminent danger,” she said.

