Students speak out about changes to admissions process at Loudoun Co.’s career and technical academy

Some students and families are speaking out about changes in the admissions process to a program that gives Loudoun County students hands-on experiences in various fields.

The Monroe Advanced Technical Academy is part of the Academies of Loudoun, giving students the chance to take courses in topics such as cosmetology or auto repair while still attending classes in their primary high school some days of the week.

Earlier this fall, the school board approved a new process that transitioned the Northern Virginia district away from using a selection committee and student-submitted resumes, opting instead for a lottery system.

The new process is aimed at increasing applications from students with disabilities. But critics are worried about the impact it will have on students in those specialized classes and the program’s reputation as a whole.

“One of the key concerns is the removal of resumes and career goal statements from the admissions process,” said Aadit Gupta, a student at the academy. “The removal of resumes and career goal statements completely takes out the way of evaluation of whether the student’s actually passionate about the program that they’re applying to and the field.”

If students aren’t passionate about the subject, Gupta said, “they’re going to be dragging everyone else down in the class.”

During a school board meeting last month, over a dozen students criticized the shift during public comment. One said the new system “reduces applicants to just numbers, stripping away the individuality and drive that are key to the success of students.”

In a statement after that Nov. 26 board meeting, Board member Sumera Rashid said there’s misinformation about the change that was made.

Applicants still have meet the minimum 2.0 GPA or submit PSAT results, be enrolled in Algebra I or higher and be on track to graduate on time.

The lottery system, Rashid said, will only be used if the number of applicants exceeds the number of available slots. But, Gupta said, that’s the case for most of the academy’s programs.

The new process also removes the requirement of students submitting their PSAT score. Citing district data, Rashid said LCPS’ career and technical education programs were the only ones in the area that required a PSAT score with an application.

“I believe that such a requirement is too restrictive for students who may have the most need for career-focused pathways,” Rashid wrote in a statement on X.

A petition urging the school board to reconsider the change has over 700 signatures.

“After the school board meeting, a lot of students felt that our voices are being neglected, and this decision is set in stone, and the school board isn’t even willing to consider our requests or to talk about it with the community,” Gupta said.

