More Loudoun Co. English learners making progress toward proficiency, county says

More English learners in Loudoun County Public Schools are making progress toward becoming proficient in the language, according to data presented during a school board meeting this week.

In 2024, 53.9% of students made progress in English language proficiency, up from 52.1% in 2023, according to data from the Northern Virginia school division. The district reached the Virginia Department of Education’s metric goal, 52%, in 2023 but fell just short of reaching its 54% goal set for 2024.

During a presentation, Charisse Rosario, director of the English Learners program, said the state has “emphasized the importance of ensuring English language learners are on the path to attaining English language proficiency,” and set progress goals for each school district.

This school year, there are projected to be over 12,000 English language learners in Loudoun County schools, a number that’s increased since the 2020-21 school year. Those students make up almost 14% of the student body for the 2024-25 academic year.

Loudoun has the third-largest English Learners program in Virginia, behind Fairfax and Prince William counties, Rosario said.

“We are committed to fostering an environment where all students, regardless of language proficiency, can thrive academically and socially,” Rosario said.

Some of the school division’s progress, Rosario explained, can be attributed to ensuring English language learners are able to be in classes alongside other students.

“By moving to an inclusion model, we aim to provide English learners with equitable opportunities to participate in rigorous grade level content alongside their peers, while still receiving targeted language support,” she said.

Among elementary schools, the inclusion rate for English learners has more than doubled, Rosario said.

The school system’s professional learning team offers training and development to staff to help support students that are learning English as a second language, she said.

Fifty-seven Loudoun schools increased their progress percentages for English language learner students from 2023 to 2024, and 53 schools met the state’s goal of 54% progress.

Virginia uses a screening test, where students can determine English language proficiency by achieving a score of 4.4 or higher in overall proficiency, Rosario said.

English learners in Loudoun County speak 125 languages in addition to English. The top five languages, according to the county, are Spanish, Telugu, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.

