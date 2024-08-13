Man accused of breaking into Loudoun Co. Public Defender’s Office held without bond

A 22-year-old man is being held without bond in Loudoun County, after being accused of breaking through a security-enhanced door to enter the office of the Loudoun County Public Defender in downtown Leesburg.

A 22-year-old man is being held without bond in Loudoun County, Virginia, after being accused of breaking through a security-enhanced door to enter the office of the Loudoun County Public Defender in downtown Leesburg.

Leesburg police said Riley Biro, of no known address, burst into the office on Loudoun Street around 1 p.m. Monday, saying he was looking for a particular employee and making threats to harm them.

Unable to find the person, Biro left the building and entered the county courthouse on Church Street a block away, where he was arrested.

He is charged with felony burglary with the intent to commit murder and felony destruction of property.

Biro is no stranger to police. Online court records indicate he’s been arrested several times over the past three years, ranging from violation of a protection order in May 2021, violating probation in September 2022 and assault on a law enforcement officer in April 2023.

He’s also faced charges in the past for making bomb threats and issuing written threats.

Police could not say what precipitated the break-in or whether Biro was ever represented by the public defender’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and Biro will face a preliminary hearing Sept. 26 in Loudoun County court.

