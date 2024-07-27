Herndon woman killed in Ashburn crash

A 22-year-old Herndon woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Ashburn.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Ashburn Village Road and Fultonham Circle for a report of a crash involving a red Honda Civic sedan and white Toyota Highlander SUV.

The driver of the Honda, Megan Taylor, 22, of Herndon, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota were transported to local hospitals. The LCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information, please contact Investigator Lotz at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.