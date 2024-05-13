Boy charged after failed robbery attempt using BB gun at Dulles Town Center Mall

A juvenile is facing charges tied to a failed robbery attempt using a BB gun at a Loudoun County, Virginia, mall on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:30 p.m. deputies were sent to the Foot Locker store at the mall for reports of a robbery and an injured employee.

Deputies on the scene determined that the suspect was trying to flee the store with stolen merchandise, when he shot an employee who was trying to stop him in the arm and right hand with a Glock replica BB gun, according to a news release.

The wounded employee was later treated by paramedics, but declined transport to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect left behind both the weapon and the allegedly stolen merchandise when he fled the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said a temporary perimeter was established at the mall, which also forced the Dick’s Sporting Goods store to close for about 14 minutes, during the search for the suspect. The mall itself was not closed during that time.

The suspect was found around 5:13 p.m. near a car dealership on Russell Branch Parkway.

Deputies said he suffered a minor injury above his eyebrow from his altercation with the Foot Locker employee.

After being treated at a hospital, he was taken into custody on charges of petit larceny, brandishing a firearm and unlawful wounding, The Sheriff’s Office said.

He is being held at a juvenile facility in Leesburg.

