Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside Dulles Town Center

A man was pulled from his car and stabbed "multiple times" in the parking lot of Dulles Town Center in Sterling on Friday evening.

A man was pulled from his car and stabbed “multiple times” in the parking lot of Dulles Town Center in Sterling on Friday evening.

At 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to the mall parking lot, where they learned the victim was approached by two men wearing masks as he got into his car, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The men opened the vehicle door, pulled the victim out, and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan, the release said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect was described as a male of unknown race, 5’6 to 5’8 inches tall, stocky build, wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt, a black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

The second subject is described as a male of unknown race, tall, and slender, wearing black pants, a blue shirt, a black jacket, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

Detectives are looking into the motive behind the assault, and the case remains under investigation.