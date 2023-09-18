Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed | Labor Day events in DC area | Travel, gas prices up | Expect crowded airports and full flights
Loudoun County, VA News

18-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Sterling shooting

Rich Hunter | rhunter@wtop.com

September 3, 2023, 8:35 AM

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man in Sterling, Virginia, on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 21000 block of Stanford Square happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylin E. O’Brien was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

That man hasn’t been publicly identified by deputies.

O’Brien was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 703-777-1021.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

