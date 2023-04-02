Victim seriously injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Dulles Town Center mall

Loudon County police say a victim is in serious condition and the suspect is in custody after a shooting inside the Dulles Town Center shopping mall late Sunday morning. The mall has been closed for the remainder of the day.

Loudon County police say a victim is in serious condition and the suspect is in custody after a shooting inside the Dulles Town Center shopping mall late Sunday morning. The mall has been closed for the remainder of the day.

LCSO spokesperson Thomas Julia told WTOP that the police received a call on the shooting shortly before noon on Sunday and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later.

Police say an adult male suspect was found lying on the floor at one of the mall’s upstairs food courts, where they believe the shooting took place. A handgun also was found lying on the floor near the suspect.

The suspect immediately surrendered to police and was taken into custody “two minutes” after officers arrived on the scene, according to Julia.

Video of police apprehending the suspect with a gun laying on the floor nearby has been circulating on social media.

After the shooting, the victim made his way outside the mall entrance, where he was found and treated by first responders, before being taken to the hospital. He is currently in serious condition, according to police.

According to Julia, police are investigating reports the suspect and the victim had a confrontation in the moments before the shooting. It is unknown if the two knew each other, or if they were on their own at the time of the shooting.

Julia said after deputies had searched the property, which includes over 100 stores, operators of the mall made the decision to keep the mall closed for the remainder of Sunday.