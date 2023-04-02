TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Experts weigh in | Meet the judge | Biden stays silent
Live Radio
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Victim seriously injured, suspect…

Victim seriously injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Dulles Town Center mall

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 2, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loudon County police say a victim is in serious condition and the suspect is in custody after a shooting inside the Dulles Town Center shopping mall late Sunday morning. The mall has been closed for the remainder of the day.

LCSO spokesperson Thomas Julia told WTOP that the police received a call on the shooting shortly before noon on Sunday and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later.

Police say an adult male suspect was found lying on the floor at one of the mall’s upstairs food courts, where they believe the shooting took place. A handgun also was found lying on the floor near the suspect.

The suspect immediately surrendered to police and was taken into custody “two minutes” after officers arrived on the scene, according to Julia.

Video of police apprehending the suspect with a gun laying on the floor nearby has been circulating on social media.

After the shooting, the victim made his way outside the mall entrance, where he was found and treated by first responders, before being taken to the hospital. He is currently in serious condition, according to police.

According to Julia, police are investigating reports the suspect and the victim had a confrontation in the moments before the shooting. It is unknown if the two knew each other, or if they were on their own at the time of the shooting.

Julia said after deputies had searched the property, which includes over 100 stores, operators of the mall made the decision to keep the mall closed for the remainder of Sunday.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

valerie bonk

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up