‘Bye Dan’ beer created to mark Commanders’ possible sale sells out at Virginia brewery

The news last week that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may be close to selling the team led to a Virginia brewery marking the occasion with a new bitter brew called "Bye Dan."

“We thought that that was appropriate to celebrate what we’re considering 23 years of bitterness that we’ve endured over the Dan Snyder era,” said Chris Burns, president of Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.

The can features the picture of a hog in a burgundy and gold helmet, waving bye. It also includes the slogan, “Tastes like 23 years of bitterness!”

The hog, according to Burns, pays homage to a “more fun era” for the team, when the team’s storied offensive line of the 1990s, known as “The Hogs,” played.

The cans were put up for sale on Friday, and Burns said the first batch of more than 8,000 beers went fast, selling out in an hour and 15 minutes. So no one who wants them misses out, Burns said the brewery is working on batch two, which can be preordered online.

“We didn’t want anyone who really wanted this beer to miss out,” Burns said.

The brewery is a popular spot for not only fans, but also people connected to the Commanders organization. It is located not far from the team’s headquarters. Burns said it isn’t out of the ordinary to have players stop in for a drink. It is not clear whether any players picked up a case of the beer.

Burns said that he has been watching for an order from Dan Snyder himself.

“I haven’t seen any requests for any, but we’d certainly love to send them some if he’s interested,” Burns said.

He also said they may consider a “Hi Josh!” beer, should the potential deal with billionaire Josh Harris ends up being the winning bid.