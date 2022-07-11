RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. massage therapist…

Loudoun Co. massage therapist accused of sexual battery

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Patrick Erlandsen (Courtesy Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

A massage therapist in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been accused of committing sex offenses on customers.

Patrick Erlandsen, 20, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Erlandsen committed the offenses against two clients at The NOW Massage, in Ashburn, on July 2 and again on July 7, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being held without bond.

The detectives believe there are more victims, and are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-777-1021.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up