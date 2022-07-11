Loudoun Co. massage therapist accused of sexual battery

A massage therapist in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been accused of committing sex offenses with customers.

Patrick Erlandsen, 20, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Erlandsen committed the offenses against two clients at The NOW Massage, in Ashburn, on July 2 and again on July 7, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being held without bond.

The detectives believe there are more victims, and are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-777-1021.