WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » 13 from 3 town…

13 from 3 town houses displaced after large fire in Leesburg

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 9:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Over a dozen people are displaced following a large fire in a Leesburg, Virginia, town house early Tuesday morning.

Loudoun County firefighters responded to the 42000 block of Running Creek Square around 2:14 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported an explosion and fire in a residence.

Crews arrived to find flames burning through the three-story town house’s rear and roof, with smoke venting from windows on all its floors. A second alarm was sounded to bring in additional resources; because of the fire’s extent, crews worked from the home’s exterior to suppress the blaze.

The adjacent town houses on either side of the main residence suffered smoke and water damage, the fire department said.

Photos posted to the department’s Twitter feed showed severe damage to the home where the fire broke out:

All three buildings were deemed uninhabitable. Thirteen residents were displaced and are being assisted by the capital region Red Cross or staying with friends.

One resident was treated for minor burn injuries. A firefighter was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials said the use of noncombustible siding in the home’s construction acted to limit its spread to neighboring buildings.

Working smoke detectors were credited for waking up residents and warning them to reach safety.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up