New details in case of man charged with murder in Ashburn woman’s shooting death

There’s new information in the case of a Leesburg, Virginia, man charged with murder after fleeing to Dubai for the December killing of an Ashburn woman inside her home.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode was found Dec. 30 with three gunshot wounds. She died later at the hospital.

Furqan Syed, 40, will stand trial for murder.

Surveillance video from Dec. 30 showed a tall, thin male in dark clothing approach her door at 7:29 p.m. One minute later, surveillance footage recorded three shots, according to charging documents.

Surveillance video from three days earlier, on Dec. 27, showed a silver Toyota Camry driving through the neighborhood.

That same day, a man who matched the Dec. 30 surveillance footage walked to Goode’s door and talked to a witness, who described the man’s behavior as “suspicious,” charging documents said.

The sheriff’s office also said it has digital evidence that puts Syed’s cell phone near Goode’s home at the time that she was shot.

Last week, the sheriff’s office said Syed was caught in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department, Interpol UAE and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was flown back to the U.S. and is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Syed’s lawyer is expected to argue for bond in Loudoun County District Court.

Syed is charged with first-degree murder, entering a home with the intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of a murder and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

While Syed was on the run, 54-year-old Abdul Waheed, of Leesburg, was charged with being an accessory before and after the murder. Loudoun County prosecutors say Waheed drove Syed to and from Goode’s home.

Previously, the sheriff’s office has said there was a connection between the suspects and the victim, but has not elaborated.

