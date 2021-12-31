CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Loudoun Co. woman’s death considered homicide after being found injured in her home

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 5:22 PM

Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, are treating a woman’s death as a homicide after she was found injured and unresponsive in her home Thursday before dying at a hospital later.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace near Ashburn shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, after a family member found an unresponsive Goode inside the house.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that residents in the area can expect a continued law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

