Suspect in Ashburn woman’s murder caught in Dubai

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 5:25 AM

A Leesburg, Virginia, man wanted in connection with the December 2021 killing of an Ashburn woman inside her home, before fleeing to Dubai, is back in Loudoun County, and will stand trial for murder.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Furqan Syed, 40, fled the country four days after he allegedly killed 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, in her home on Connie Marie Terrace, on Dec. 30,  2021.

Late Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Syed was caught in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department, Interpol UAE, and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was flown back to the United States, and is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Detention Center.

Syed is charged with first-degree murder, entering a home with the intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of a murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

While Syed was on the run, 54-year-old Abdul Waheed of Leesburg was charged with being an accessory before and after the murder. Loudoun County prosecutors say Waheed drove Syed to and from Goode’s home.

Previously, the sheriff’s office has said there was a connection between the suspects and the victim, but have not elaborated.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

