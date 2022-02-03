OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Youngkin, Miyares ask to…

Youngkin, Miyares ask to join suit challenging Loudoun Co. school board’s decision to uphold mask mandate

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 1:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The parents who have filed a lawsuit challenging the Loudoun County School Board’s decision to keep the mask mandate have new allies in Virginia’s governor and attorney general.

Virginia’s governor, attorney general, and education head are asking a judge’s permission to join the suit filed by three Loudoun County families against the school board.

Gov. Glennn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow filed a motion Wednesday asking they be allowed to intervene in the suit against the school board for voting to uphold the mask update, defying Youngkin’s executive order declaring parents could opt-out of having their children wear masks in school.

“Parents know what is best for their children and should be able to decide if their children wear a mask for eight hours a day,” a statement from Miyares’ office said.

The Virginia officials are seeking a motion for temporary injunction and a motion for temporary restraining order, which would order the school board to rescind its mask mandate and comply with Youngkin’s order.

A lawsuit against the executive order was scheduled to be heard in Arlington Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Seven school boards, including Fairfax County, Alexandria, Arlington County, Falls Church, Prince William County, Richmond and Hampton — filed the suit alleging that the order violates state law.

The judge who heard the both sides’ arguments said that she does not plan to take long to decide, stating, “People are waiting to have an answer,” InsideNova reported.

When Youngkin’s executive order went into effect last month, dozens of students in a Loudoun County high school went without masks.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report. 

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up