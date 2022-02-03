Youngkin, Miyares ask to join suit challenging Loudoun Co. school board’s decision to uphold mask mandate

The parents who have filed a lawsuit challenging the Loudoun County School Board's decision to keep the mask mandate have new allies in the Virginia governor and attorney general.

Virginia’s governor, attorney general, and education head are asking a judge’s permission to join the suit filed by three Loudoun County families against the school board.

Gov. Glennn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow filed a motion Wednesday asking they be allowed to intervene in the suit against the school board for voting to uphold the mask update, defying Youngkin’s executive order declaring parents could opt-out of having their children wear masks in school.

“Parents know what is best for their children and should be able to decide if their children wear a mask for eight hours a day,” a statement from Miyares’ office said.

The Virginia officials are seeking a motion for temporary injunction and a motion for temporary restraining order, which would order the school board to rescind its mask mandate and comply with Youngkin’s order.

A lawsuit against the executive order was scheduled to be heard in Arlington Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Seven school boards, including Fairfax County, Alexandria, Arlington County, Falls Church, Prince William County, Richmond and Hampton — filed the suit alleging that the order violates state law.

The judge who heard the both sides’ arguments said that she does not plan to take long to decide, stating, “People are waiting to have an answer,” InsideNova reported.

When Youngkin’s executive order went into effect last month, dozens of students in a Loudoun County high school went without masks.

