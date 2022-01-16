CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Loudoun County public schools to remove controversial gender book

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 12:17 PM

ASHBURN, Va. — A school district in Virginia plans to pull copies of the controversial book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” from its library shelves.

The Washington Post reports that Loudoun County school officials are citing color illustrations they deemed inappropriate.

The graphic 2019 novel is about a young person’s struggle with gender identity. The book has sparked debate in school systems across the country.

The Post reports that schools superintendent Scott Ziegler asked for a review of the book because of questions about its content.

