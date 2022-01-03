ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
3 face charges in forgery scheme attempt to free Loudoun Co. inmate

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

January 6, 2022, 11:05 PM

A forgery scheme, designed to spring a Loudoun County inmate from jail, has failed, and people are facing charges.

Deontre Thomas, 31, who was being held on shoplifting related charges in Loudoun and two other Virginia counties, as well as two probation violations, allegedly participated in forging two court documents aimed at trying to get him released. In one instance, a judge’s signature was forged.

The investigation started last November after the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center received documents for an inmate’s release, which appeared to be sent by the Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court. The document, which bore a judge’s signature was fake.

In December, the Loudoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court got a separate document of an amended probation for the same inmate purporting to be from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections and Parole. This document was also determined to be fake.

A news release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas is facing multiple charges, including forgery, identity theft, and attempted escape from confinement or custody.

Arinicea Johnson, 28, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, faces similar charges. A third person, Ty Yonna Hopkins, 31, of D.C., faces lesser charges.

Thomas remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Both Johnson and Hopkins turned themselves over to authorities Wednesday. Hopkins was released on a personal recognizance bond.

