Bargains and the bizarre at Loudoun County surplus auction

The Loudoun County, Virginia, government is holding an online surplus auction.

This holiday season, say it with fire extinguishers. I know where you can get some cheap.

The Loudoun County, Virginia, government is holding an online surplus auction, and that means you can get some real bargains on presents — you and your loved ones might need to expand your definition of “presents” a little, is all.

Items being sold off include several separate lots of books and DVDs, each numbering in the hundreds; a drum set; exercise equipment; computer equipment; office furniture and CAM Superline 19-foot split tilt trailers. (Note to self: Check what a CAM Superline 19-foot split tilt trailer is.)

The auction is being held through PublicSurplus.com. You have to register, which is free, but a 9.75% premium is charged to all purchases.

The auction is on now, and closes Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. You have to pick up anything you win between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 at 14 Cardinal Park Drive, Suite 106, in Leesburg, and you have to make an appointment to do that – each item has instructions on when they have to be picked up.

Maybe an 18-inch umbrella composite stand?