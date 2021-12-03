CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bargains and the bizarre at Loudoun County surplus auction

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 6:37 PM

An assortment of children’s DVDs — just one of the items in the Loudoun County surplus auction. (Courtesy Loudoun County government)

This holiday season, say it with fire extinguishers. I know where you can get some cheap.

The Loudoun County, Virginia, government is holding an online surplus auction, and that means you can get some real bargains on presents — you and your loved ones might need to expand your definition of “presents” a little, is all.

Items being sold off include several separate lots of books and DVDs, each numbering in the hundreds; a drum set; exercise equipment; computer equipment; office furniture and CAM Superline 19-foot split tilt trailers. (Note to self: Check what a CAM Superline 19-foot split tilt trailer is.)

The auction is being held through PublicSurplus.com. You have to register, which is free, but a 9.75% premium is charged to all purchases.

The auction is on now, and closes Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9:30 a.m. You have to pick up anything you win between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 at 14 Cardinal Park Drive, Suite 106, in Leesburg, and you have to make an appointment to do that – each item has instructions on when they have to be picked up.

Maybe an 18-inch umbrella composite stand?

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

