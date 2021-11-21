CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Father, son in custody after miles-long vehicle pursuit ends in Loudoun Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 21, 2021, 10:45 AM

Loudoun County deputies arrested two men early Sunday following a miles-long vehicle chase through Northern Virginia that triggered a lockdown at Patrick Henry College.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement pursued a father and son — 65-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver and 24-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver II — out from Virginia’s Frederick County and through Clarke County, before the two men abandoned their car on Patrick Henry College’s Purcellville campus.

The campus was placed on lockdown around 2:30 a.m. as law enforcement, including a Fairfax County Police Department helicopter, swept the area. Officers with the Purcellville Police Department also assisted.

The lockdown was lifted by dawn, but deputies continued their search off-campus. A 10 a.m. update from the sheriff’s office said the two men had been located and taken into custody without incident.

An earlier police statement described the pair as “potentially armed” and said the pursuit began in Frederick County following a domestic-related incident.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

