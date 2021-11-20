Leesburg police in search of bank robbery suspect

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified bank robber after a late-afternoon heist that took place Friday at M & Bank in Leesburg, Virginia.

According to a statement from the Leesburg Police Department, between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m., the masked suspect entered the bank at 341 E. Market St. and presented a note to the teller demanding cash.

The suspect implied to the teller that he had a weapon, but no weapon was brandished or made visible during the exchange.

After an undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect, he fled the scene on foot. Police officers arrived at the bank soon after, but could not locate the robber.

For insurance and public relations reasons, most U.S. banks will not attempt to thwart a robbery in progress. Even if the suspect is believed to be unarmed.

On Saturday, police released a security camera photo of the suspect, who is described as “a white male in his 50s, approximately 5’8” tall, 170 — 180 lbs., with gray hair that is parted, wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and a black gaiter style face mask.”

The robbery is still being investigated by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has relevant information and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or at mpereira@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

Location of Friday’s afternoon’s bank robbery: