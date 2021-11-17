CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Ashburn man accused of…

Ashburn man accused of taking dressing-room photos

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Ashburn, Virginia, man is accused of taking pictures of women, and a girl, in a dressing room in Leesburg.

Ali Panahi is being held without bond. (Courtesy Leesburg Police Department)

Ali Panahi, 21, was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after the Leesburg police got a report that someone was taking pictures of a woman under a dressing room divider at the Marshalls on Fort Evans Road Northeast, authorities said in a statement.

When the police got there and detained Panahi, they found more pictures of other women and an underage girl, they said.

Panahi has been charged with one felony count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor, two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, and one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another.

The Leesburg police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-771-4500 or email mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you want to be anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and beginning your message with LPDTIP.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up