Ashburn man accused of taking dressing-room photos

An Ashburn, Virginia, man is accused of taking pictures of women, and a girl, in a dressing room in Leesburg.

Ali Panahi, 21, was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after the Leesburg police got a report that someone was taking pictures of a woman under a dressing room divider at the Marshalls on Fort Evans Road Northeast, authorities said in a statement.

When the police got there and detained Panahi, they found more pictures of other women and an underage girl, they said.

Panahi has been charged with one felony count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor, two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, and one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another.

The Leesburg police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-771-4500 or email mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you want to be anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and beginning your message with LPDTIP.