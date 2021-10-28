Loudoun County sheriff investigating accusation of inappropriate touching at middle school

A Virginia sheriff's office is investigating several incidents of inappropriate touching at a Loudoun County middle school.

A Virginia sheriff’s office is investigating several incidents of inappropriate touching at a Loudoun County middle school.

It happened this week at Harmony Middle School in Hamilton. Staff told the school’s resource officer Wednesday that a male student had touched another boy over his clothing in a hallway.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives found that other boys had been inappropriately touched by the same boy, which had not been previously reported to school officials or law enforcement, a sheriff’s office news release said.

The sheriff’s office is conducting follow-ups with other staff, witnesses and parents.

Loudoun County Public Schools is currently involved in a separate allegation of sexual assaults reported at two high schools. Some parents, who have been critical of how the school system handled the accusations, are calling on members of the school board and Superintendent Scott Ziegler to resign.