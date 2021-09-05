Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office warning of counterfeit pills following 2 fatal overdoses

The Loudoun County Sheriff's office in Virginia says two recent fatal overdoses involved suspected counterfeit prescription pills.

The deaths are believed to have been from pain killers that were likely counterfeit — including possibly street-level Percocet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both cases are pending toxicology reports.

The sheriff’s office said that counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets can contain Fentanyl or other substances that can be deadly and can be inhaled through the nose or mouth.

They said that even trace amounts can be harmful.

“Any counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets may can contain Fentanyl or other cutting agents. These substances, when added to the counterfeit pills, can easily and quickly cause death,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

This warning follows a similar alert by health officials in Frederick County, Maryland, after non-fatal overdoses there were caused by counterfeit pills.

Officials say they are unsure right now if the cases in Virginia and Maryland are linked.