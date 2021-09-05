CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County Sheriff's Office…

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office warning of counterfeit pills following 2 fatal overdoses

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 5, 2021, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office in Virginia says two recent fatal overdoses involved suspected counterfeit prescription pills.

The deaths are believed to have been from pain killers that were likely counterfeit — including possibly street-level Percocet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both cases are pending toxicology reports.

The sheriff’s office said that counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets can contain Fentanyl or other substances that can be deadly and can be inhaled through the nose or mouth.

They said that even trace amounts can be harmful.

“Any counterfeit prescription pills purchased online or on the streets may can contain Fentanyl or other cutting agents. These substances, when added to the counterfeit pills, can easily and quickly cause death,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

This warning follows a similar alert by health officials in Frederick County, Maryland, after non-fatal overdoses there were caused by counterfeit pills.

Officials say they are unsure right now if the cases in Virginia and Maryland are linked.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up