Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. schools change…

Loudoun Co. schools change quarantining policy

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Students in Loudoun County, Virginia, will not have to stay at home for quite as long if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Loudoun County Public Schools announced unvaccinated students who are exposed to the virus will now only have to quarantine for 10 days, instead of the original 14 days.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler made the announcement late last week, and said the low number of infected students led them to change the policy.

“Based on the extremely low number of student cases, we will continue to follow the Virginia Department of Health guidance, which allows for shorter quarantine durations as acceptable alternatives in K-12 schools to allow prioritization of school attendance,” Ziegler said in a statement.

“For a lot of children and their families, quarantining for 14 days is a hardship, economically and in regard to their mental health. This is especially true in grades kindergarten through six, where students are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”

Since school started, 59 Loudoun students have contracted COVID-19, and 259 close contacts of those students have had to quarantine. Loudoun County serves around 82,000 students, meaning cases account for .07% of the student population and students exposed account for .32%.

The change in policy also allows students who are currently quarantining to stay at home for just 11 days total.

Fully vaccinated students who have no COVID-19 symptoms will not need to quarantine.

The superintendent said in the future they may lower the period to seven days with proof of a negative coronavirus test after day five.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up