High-speed pursuit in Va. ends with crash near Dulles, closed road

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 2:39 PM

A high-speed pursuit on the Greenway in Loudoun County, Virginia, ended with a crash Thursday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and has closed part of the toll road near Dulles Airport.

Authorities said that a Virginia State Trooper tried to stop a motorcyclist from going 84 mph in a 55 mph zone shortly before 10 a.m. The motorcyclist refused to stop and sped away.

Police said the motorcyclist headed east onto the Dulles Toll Road, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Then, about a half-mile west of Route 657, just inside Fairfax County, the driver of the motorcyclist pulled onto the shoulder and “suddenly braked,” according to police.

The trooper was not able to stop and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man, was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

As a result of the crash, eastbound lanes on the Dulles Toll Road as well as airport access lanes between Rt. 28 and Centreville Road are closed.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

