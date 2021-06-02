VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County libraries to…

Loudoun County libraries to resume popular services

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Loudoun County public library system is bringing back many of the services it had put on pause since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Virginia relaxing many of its restrictions on indoor gatherings and more than half of the county’s population having received at least one dose of a vaccine, Loudoun County Public Libraries announced all its branches would increase to 100% capacity.

Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Face coverings will not be required for fully-vaccinated individuals, LCPL said, but will still be encouraged and freely provided for unvaccinated individuals according to the state’s extant mask guidelines.

Computer services, in-person browsing and materials checkout will be available. Curbside pickup will remain as an option during operating hours.

Meeting and study rooms will be usable again, and the Law Library will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. LCPL’s summer reading program is set to kick off on June 16.

Neighboring public libraries in D.C. and Montgomery County reopened for browsing this week.

For more on what services are being brought back, see LCPL’s full announcement.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up