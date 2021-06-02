Loudoun County libraries to resume popular services

The Loudoun County public library system is bringing back many of the services it had put on pause since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Virginia relaxing many of its restrictions on indoor gatherings and more than half of the county’s population having received at least one dose of a vaccine, Loudoun County Public Libraries announced all its branches would increase to 100% capacity.

Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Face coverings will not be required for fully-vaccinated individuals, LCPL said, but will still be encouraged and freely provided for unvaccinated individuals according to the state’s extant mask guidelines.

Computer services, in-person browsing and materials checkout will be available. Curbside pickup will remain as an option during operating hours.

Meeting and study rooms will be usable again, and the Law Library will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. LCPL’s summer reading program is set to kick off on June 16.

Neighboring public libraries in D.C. and Montgomery County reopened for browsing this week.

For more on what services are being brought back, see LCPL’s full announcement.