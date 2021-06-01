DC libraries and some in Montgomery Co. open up for browsing

Starting on Tuesday, libraries in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, will be added to list of libraries you can now visit and browse.

As coronavirus restrictions are lifted in the D.C. area, libraries are opening their doors again.

D.C. public libraries will be open for browsing. Customers will be allowed to check the collection and sit at a table or in lounge areas to read, study or work.

Libraries will also expand the number of public computers available. Sessions to use those computers will be extended from 45 minutes to 70 minutes.

Face masks will still be required for the staff and the public, and hand sanitizer will be available.

In addition to browsing and using the computers, customers will be able to print and scan items, apply for a library card, borrow “grab and go” materials, visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library’s first, second, third and fifth floors, use the bathrooms and attend outdoor programming.

Indoor programming and events will be phased in over the next few weeks.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anacostia, Bellevue, Benning, Capitol View, Chevy Chase, Cleveland Park, Deanwood, Francis A. Gregory, Georgetown, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Mt. Pleasant, Northeast, Palisades, Petworth, Shaw, Shepherd Park, Southeast, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship, West End and Woodridge.

The opening of the Library’s smaller locations, including Takoma Park, Rosedale, Parklands-Turner, Lamond Riggs Interim and Northwest One, will be phased in over the coming weeks.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, six public libraries — Connie Morella (Bethesda), Gaithersburg, Olney, Marilyn Praisner (Burtonsville), Rockville and Silver Spring, — will reopen Tuesday.

Seven more branches will reopen on June 14. They include Aspen Hill, Damascus, Davis, Little Falls, Long Branch, Potomac and Quince Orchard.

The libraries will reopen with no capacity limits, no social distancing requirements and no appointments.