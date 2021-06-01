Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has reached a tentative agreement with a former girlfriend, which could result in the dismissal of four misdemeanors related to a series of alleged domestic assaults, according to Loudoun County's top prosecutor.

Guice is charged with three counts of assault and battery, and one charge of destruction of property with a value of under $1,000.

During a brief hearing Tuesday, District Judge Matthew Snow asked defense attorney Peter Greenspun if he expected Guice’s case to go to trial on June 23.

“No, sir, I don’t think so,” Greenspun said.

Tuesday night, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj told WTOP that prosecutors were aware of a tentative agreement under a section of the Code of Virginia referred to as “accord and satisfaction by use of instrument.”

According to Biberaj, in most Virginia misdemeanor cases, including assault and battery, a victim can appear in court and affirm, in writing, that he or she has been satisfactorily compensated for an injury.

“Most convictions don’t address the concerns of a victim,” Biberaj said. “This resolution could address a victim’s concerns.”

The terms of the agreement have not been made public, and a Loudoun County district judge would have to approve the agreement. If approved, the judge could dismiss the charges.

Each misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year behind bars.

Outside the courthouse, Greenspun declined to say what he expected would happen in court on June 23. Guice had no comment.

Tuesday evening, after Biberaj’s comments, Greenspun did not immediately respond to a WTOP email asking whether Guice had reached an agreement with the victim that could result in the charges being dismissed.

Guice was arrested in August 2020 after three separate incidents at his Ashburn home. According to charging documents, in February, March and April 2020, Guice pushed his then-girlfriend to the ground several times and threw her phone into the street.

He also allegedly strangled her until she lost consciousness.

In January, Biberaj dropped the sole felony charge against Guice — strangulation — which carried a sentence ranging from one to five years.

Guice has remained on bond since his arrest, but was released by the Washington Football Team after his arrest. He did not play during the last NFL season.