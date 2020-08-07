Washington Football Team’s Derrius Guice arrested on domestic violence charges, released from team

Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice has been arrested on charges related to domestic violence, and has been released from the team Friday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his arrest.

The NFL team released a statement, saying that upon further investigation and discussion, they have decided to release Guice, 23, from the team.

We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020

The team initially excused Guice from all activity pending an investigation, but upon reviewing the number and nature of the charges, released him immediately.

The charges include one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. The charges stem from incidents that happened earlier this year — on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 — in Loudoun County, where Guice lives.

The allegations against Guice were first reported in Montgomery County, where the victim lives, and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office first learned of them on July 22.

Guice turned himself in and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Washington picked Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. His career with the team has been beset with injury, starting with a torn ACL he suffered during a preseason opener against the New England Patriots that led to missing the entire 2018 season.

He returned to training camp in July 2019, cleared to participate with no limitations.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to go through in life, period,” Guice said said. “Doing what you love, finally making it to the NFL, and in the first game you’re out for the whole year. … It’s mind blowing.”

However, a few months later after making his NFL debut, Guice was injured in a season-opening loss in Philadelphia. He underwent an operation to fix a torn meniscus.

Guice missed the next eight games, but he was sidelined again in December when he injured his knee in a loss to Green Bay. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve.