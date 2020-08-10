Charging docs: Derrius Guice strangled girlfriend until she was unconscious

Charging documents filed in Loudoun County District Court go through the allegations against the recently released Washington Football Team player.

Derrius Guice, who was released from the Washington Football Team last week, strangled his girlfriend in his Ashburn, Virginia, home until she was unconscious, according to charging documents filed in Loudoun County District Court.

When she regained consciousness, Guice was allegedly crying and tapping her.

The details provided in the court documents offered the first look at allegations that led to Guice’s arrest and his release from the NFL team last Friday.

Guice is charged with felony strangulation; three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery; and one count of destruction of property with a value under $1,000.

He will be arraigned Aug. 18 and is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

After the incident, the woman, who is identified by her initials in court documents, told detectives she had to catch a flight at BWI Marshall Airport.

“She said she was in a hurry, and did not look in a mirror until she got to her layover in Chicago, and used a restroom,” according to the document. She “suffered bruising to her neck area, as well as petechia” — tiny, round spots due to bleeding under the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The day after his arrest, Guice’s attorney, Peter Greenspun, said the athlete “adamantly denies” the charges, and he was critical of the process that led to Guice’s arrest.

According to Greenspun, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received arrest warrants for Guice on Friday: “Unfortunately, the investigators did not seek a statement or any input from Derrius before the warrants were issued.”

Greenspun also said the Washington Football Team released Guice without getting his side of the story. The attorney called the lack of due process “inexplicable.”

The charges stem from incidents on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17. The woman told investigators Guice had pushed her to the ground several times at his Ashburn home.

On April 17, outside the home, Guice allegedly threw her phone into the street, causing it to shatter.

In a weekend statement, Greenspun said the allegations against his client will be fully vetted in court — “in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process.”