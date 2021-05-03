CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Loudoun County, VA News

Loudoun County Transit brings back fares on all buses

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 3, 2021, 7:53 AM

Free rides are over on Loudoun County Transit buses in Virginia: Fare collection has resumed on all bus routes as of Monday, ending a yearlong fee waiver imposed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted in April to reintroduce bus fares starting May 3.

SmarTrip and cash will be accepted on all Commuter Bus, Metro Connection Bus and Local Bus routes. The Route 40 Purcellville Connector will only accept cash or Virginia Regional Transit punch passes.

Riders are encouraged to review fares for upcoming trips through the transit system’s website.

Face coverings and physical distancing are still required, and buses will continue to see frequent cleanings.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

