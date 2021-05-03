Loudoun County Transit brings back fares on all buses

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted in April to bring back bus fares starting May 3.

Free rides are over on Loudoun County Transit buses in Virginia: Fare collection has resumed on all bus routes as of Monday, ending a yearlong fee waiver imposed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

SmarTrip and cash will be accepted on all Commuter Bus, Metro Connection Bus and Local Bus routes. The Route 40 Purcellville Connector will only accept cash or Virginia Regional Transit punch passes.

Riders are encouraged to review fares for upcoming trips through the transit system’s website.

Face coverings and physical distancing are still required, and buses will continue to see frequent cleanings.