Loudoun Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed due to plumbing issue

It is possible Sunday's appointments could be canceled as well.

Loudoun County, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closed Saturday, due to a plumbing issue at the facility, the county said.

All vaccination appointments are canceled and anyone had a vaccination appointment for April 10 will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, according to a county news release.

It is possible Sunday’s appointments could be canceled as well.

The Loudoun County Health Department said residents with questions about COVID-19 may call its information line at 703-737-8300.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.