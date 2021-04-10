Loudoun Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed due to plumbing issue

Loudoun County, Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is closed Saturday, due to a plumbing issue at the facility, the county said.
All vaccination appointments are canceled and anyone had a vaccination appointment for April 10 will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, according to a county news release.
It is possible Sunday’s appointments could be canceled as well.
The Loudoun County Health Department said residents with questions about COVID-19 may call its information line at 703-737-8300.
