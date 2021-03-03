Board of supervisors bans guns in Loudoun County buildings

The Loudoun County, Virginia, board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to prohibit the carrying of guns into county buildings.

By a 6-3 vote, supervisors backed a measure that will create a new security system at county buildings, including metal detectors.

Supervisor Juli Briskman, who represents the Algonkian District, sponsored the measure that aimed to ban guns in both county buildings and parks.

“There are any number of ways that you can protect yourself without having to shoot and kill somebody. There are stun guns; there’s bear spray. There are all kinds of ways without killing somebody and shooting them,” Briskman said.

But Board chair Phyllis Randall opposed the total ban of guns in parks. She noted the vastness and remoteness of some of Loudoun’s parks, coupled with the risk of violent crime and, in particular, the risks of crimes against women.

While the measure banning guns in county buildings passed, it was amended to allow concealed-carry permit holders to possess guns in parks.