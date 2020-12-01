Loudoun County school superintendent to leave for Texas school district

Loudoun County, Virginia's, schools chief is leaving to lead a school district in the Houston area.

Superintendent Eric Williams has accepted the position as head of Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas. The district serves 42,000 students. His last day with Loudoun County Public Schools is Jan. 6.

“It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams has been with Loudoun County schools for six years.

“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” school board Chair Brenda Sheridan said. “He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning, while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students.”

The board said it plans to announce an interim superintendent in December.

School districts of Loudoun County’s size and complexity usually conduct a methodical, nationwide search for a superintendent, in conjunction with an education executive search firm and stakeholder committees, a school board news release said.