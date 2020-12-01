CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County school superintendent…

Loudoun County school superintendent to leave for Texas school district

Abigail Constantino

December 1, 2020, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
eric williams
ASHBURN, VA — OCT17: Loudoun County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Eric Williams, at the Loudon County School Administration building in Ashburn, VA, October 17, 2014. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Loudoun County, Virginia’s, schools chief is leaving to lead a school district in the Houston area.

Superintendent Eric Williams has accepted the position as head of Clear Creek Independent School District in Texas. The district serves 42,000 students. His last day with Loudoun County Public Schools is Jan. 6.

“It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams has been with Loudoun County schools for six years.

“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” school board Chair Brenda Sheridan said. “He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning, while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students.”

The board said it plans to announce an interim superintendent in December.

School districts of Loudoun County’s size and complexity usually conduct a methodical, nationwide search for a superintendent, in conjunction with an education executive search firm and stakeholder committees, a school board news release said.

Related News

Recommended

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up