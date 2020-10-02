Loudoun County calling for PPE donations for caregivers

Loudoun County provides personal protective equipment to private medical practices, dental offices, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Loudoun County, Virginia, is asking for donations of personal protective equipment or money to help buy it.

The county provides PPE to private medical practices, dental offices, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and needs the donations to shore up supplies.

“We especially need N95 respirators, disposable gowns, surgical masks and face shields,” said Loudoun County Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan.

Also needed are hand sanitizer, enclosed goggles, coveralls and gloves.

Donations in unopened original packaging are requested, but no homemade items.

“There are many nonprofits in the community that will accept the homemade equipment as well, but right now, the county is not accepting it, just so we can ensure that we’re putting out consistent equipment that is reliable for our providers in the community,” McLellan said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county’s warehouse in Leesburg, at 751 Miller Drive.

Monetary donations can be made online at loudoun.gov/ppe or by mail.

Checks with “COVID-19 Donations” noted in the memo line can be sent to:

Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office

COVID-19 Donations

P.O. Box 347

Leesburg, VA 20178

McLellan said donations have been making a real difference for hundreds of county-based facilities.

“We’re very happy with the generosity of the community, which has allowed us to give out so much in the way of equipment over the last several months,” McLellan said. “That, quite frankly, has kept many private providers able to operate when they otherwise would not be.”