Sterling man identified as man who died in Loudoun County crash

A Sterling man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck early Tuesday on U.S. 15 in Loudoun County.

State police say a 2003 Mazda Protégé was traveling south on U.S. 15 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Moments later a Toyota Corolla struck the other vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda, Cory Wilcox, 30, died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Corolla was uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.