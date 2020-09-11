Loudoun Co. virtual learning interrupted by students using racial slurs, displaying explicit images 

Virtual learning in Loudoun County, Virginia, was interrupted by students using racial slurs, displaying sexual images or joining the wrong virtual sessions.

The first week of virtual learning in Loudoun County, Virginia, was interrupted by incidents of students using racial slurs, displaying sexual images or popping into the virtual sessions of other classes or schools.

“These incidents are contrary to our core beliefs, our commitment to racial equity and other matters of equity as described in the LCPS Equity Statement, and to the expectations we have established for appropriate behavior by students in the virtual environment,” Williams said in a news release.

Williams also said that the sexually explicit and pornographic images violated the Student Code of Conduct, and the school system will cooperate with law enforcement agencies in any investigations, which includes hate crimes.

“Although some may believe that it is acceptable to use expressions that are defined as racial slurs as a term of endearment to their friends, LCPS will not tolerate such language in a school environment,” Williams said in the release.

Hundreds of thousands of students in some of the D.C. region’s largest school systems went back to class virtually Monday, but technology problems plagued some areas.

