Leesburg police seeking information in indecent exposure at park

September 21, 2020, 7:07 AM

Leesburg police have released a composite sketch in the case of a stranger who exposed himself to a woman walking her dogs Sept. 12 at Ida Lee Park.

The woman was on a trail adjacent to Old Waterford Road NW near the rear wood line of Ida Lee Park when a stranger approached and tried to speak with her around 7:15 p.m., police said. The victim then saw that the man’s pants were unzipped and he was exposing himself. The woman screamed for him to get away from her and fled the area.

Leesburg police released this sketch of a man who exposed himself at the park on Sept. 12.

The man was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build and about 160 to 170 pounds. He was in his late 20s to early 30s, clean shaven, with short dark hair, and wearing a light pink button down shirt and dark colored jeans.

Police want to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident or believes that they can identify the culprit, and who has not already spoken to law enforcement. Call Detective K. Rzewnicki at 703-771-4500 or email at krzewnicki@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

