Pro hockey player Adam Comrie killed in Leesburg motorcycle crash

Adam R. Comrie, a professional hockey player and graduate of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, was killed in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Leesburg.

The wreck happened about 1:20 p.m. as Comrie and a rider were traveling northbound on N. King Street towards James Monroe Highway on a 2019 Honda CB1000. The bike proceeded straight into the median and struck several signs, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Comrie, 30, lost his life at the scene. A woman riding with himsuffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She remains hospitalized.

Speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

Comrie was drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2008, then went on to play for several professional teams in Canada. Most recently, he played for the Klagenfurt Red Jackets in Austria.

“The defender had joined the Red Jackets in summer 2018, and in Klagenfurt, his first stop in Europe, he quickly became a key player and crowd favorite,” the team said in a news release.

“In Adam Comrie, you are losing an open-hearted and humorous teammate who has put a smile on your face countless times over the past few years and has always been a good friend and teammate,” the release said. “The whole association feels wholeheartedly with Adam Comrie’s family during these difficult and tragic hours. Rest in peace champion!”