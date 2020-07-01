CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. details plans…

Loudoun Co. details plans for July drive-in movies

Rob Woodfork

July 1, 2020, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Public health restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have kept D.C.-area theaters closed so far this summer, and it’s led to the revival of a once-cherished tradition — the drive-in movie.

The latest example comes in Loudoun County, Virginia, which will host a series of three pop-up drive-in events at Segra Field in Leesburg, the county announced Wednesday.

They will be held on three consecutive Fridays: July 17, July 24 and July 31.

Tickets will be $20 per car, and face coverings must be worn when outside the car and when social distancing can’t be observed.

The featured presentations have yet to be announced, but starting Monday, tickets are available one to two weeks before each event.

More details are available on the county’s website.

WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up