Loudoun Co. details plans for July drive-in movies

Public health restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have kept D.C.-area theaters closed so far this summer, and it’s led to the revival of a once-cherished tradition — the drive-in movie.
The latest example comes in Loudoun County, Virginia, which will host a series of three pop-up drive-in events at Segra Field in Leesburg, the county announced Wednesday.
They will be held on three consecutive Fridays: July 17, July 24 and July 31.
Tickets will be $20 per car, and face coverings must be worn when outside the car and when social distancing can’t be observed.
The featured presentations have yet to be announced, but starting Monday, tickets are available one to two weeks before each event.
More details are available on the county’s website.
WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis contributed to this report.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.