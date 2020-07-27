CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Ashburn boy scheduled to appear again on ‘America’s Got Talent’ this week

July 27, 2020, 8:47 AM

A 12-year-old boy from Ashburn is scheduled to appear in the next round of the “America’s Got Talent” reality competition on Tuesday, according to The Burn.

Noah Epps, a rising seventh-grader at Stone Hill Middle School, wowed the judges during the auditions, televised earlier this year, with a marionette-style dance performance.

Tuesday’s show will air on NBC at 8 p.m. and consists of previously recorded performances.  A total of 44 acts will be chosen to go on to compete in live shows.

