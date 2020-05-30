Loudoun County to host free drive-through COVID-19 test site Monday

Loudoun County, Virginia, will host a second free drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Leesburg's Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park on Monday, June 1.

The one-day event begins at 10 a.m. and last until the site reaches capacity or by 6 p.m., according to the county.

This is the same site as the county’s May 20 free drive-thru coronavirus testing, which reached capacity shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The county said Monday’s event is “open to all and will occur rain or shine,” but no walk-ups are allowed.

Motorists, who can navigate to the testing site by entering 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg in their GPS applications, will enter on Crosstrail Boulevard and follow all on-site directions.

The tests are being provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

PCR tests for the novel coronavirus, which does not indicate whether an someone has antibodies from a previous COVID-19 exposure, will be administered, according to the county.

A positive test result means someone is potentially contagious — although some tests have accuracy problems.

Test results will be provided approximately three days following the test, the county said.

Loudoun County said it expects long wait times, which may last 2 hours or more.

In an effort to reduce wait times, the county is asking people who plan to visit the testing site to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test before arriving.

The county has also published a Spanish version of the registration form.

More than 1,800 people received a tests during the May 20 event.

