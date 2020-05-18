Free COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Loudoun County

Loudoun County in Virginia is holding a free COVID-19 testing Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing will be at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park on Claudia Drive in Leesburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no age or residency requirements, and no appointments or prescription are necessary.

You also do not need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 in order to get a test.

Test results will be available within a week.

To get a test, enter the park from Crosstrail Boulevard onto Loudoun United Drive, where you will directed into parking lots and lanes for the test.

You will be asked for your name, date of birth, address, phone number and if you have any symptoms.

A nasal swab is preferred during testing but oral swabs are available.

This is a one-day event. No other testing dates are scheduled at this time.

