Loudoun Co. schools transportation worker tests positive for coronavirus

A Loudoun County Public Schools transportation worker, who recently supported the school’s meal service program, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a letter from Superintendent Eric Williams.

The staff member last worked in the Potomac Falls/Dominion High School region on March 26 and is self isolating, the letter said.

The staff member started showing symptoms of the coronavirus on March 28, according to Williams.

The letter said the Loudoun County Health Department informed the school system that the Virginia Department of Health has updated its guidelines to define “close contacts” as people having contact within 6 feet of someone testing positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more starting 48 hours before the symptoms started.

The health department is currently looking into the close contacts of the staff member, according to the letter.

“Based on the information we have, we are not aware of any staff members or members of the public who will meet the Virginia Department of Health’s definition of a close contact,” Williams wrote in the letter to the families of students in Potomac Falls High School, Dominion High School, River Bend Middle School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, as well as Algonkian, Countryside, Potowmack, Horizon, Lowes Island, Meadowland and Sugarland Elementary schools.

The health department recommends anyone who feels ill should self-isolate and contact his physician for further guidance.

Additionally, the Loudoun County Health Department said there is no evidence currently to support transmission of coronavirus by food, according to the letter from Williams.

The health department reports community transmission of coronavirus is occurring in Loudoun County and all students, faculty and staff should take Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay at home” seriously, Williams said.

“It is important that we all follow this order to the fullest extent possible, limiting trips away from home to only essential outings as part of our community care initiative to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.”