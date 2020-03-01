Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 7 in Loudoun Co.

A man died after being hit by two cars while he was trying to cross Virginia Route 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the early hours of Sunday.

A man died after being hit by two cars while he was trying to cross Virginia Route 7 in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the early hours of Sunday.

The man was trying to cross the road at Dranesville Road, near the Sugarland Crossing shopping center, at about 2:40 a.m. when he was hit by two cars in the westbound lanes, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

His name had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

The first driver stayed at the scene; the second driver took off, driving a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the car and the driver. If you know anything more about the incident, they’re asking you to call them at 703-777-1201.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.