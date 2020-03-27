Loudoun Co. man charged with sexually assaulting girl at unlicensed dental clinic

A Sterling, Virginia, man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was under anesthetic at his unlicensed dental practice.

A Sterling, Virginia, man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl who was under anesthetic at his unlicensed dental practice.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, an underage girl reported that Juan Ramos Jacobe, 46, sexually assaulted her while she was in his home getting dental work done at his unlicensed practice. She told authorities she was mildly sedated at the time.

An investigation found that Ramos Jacobe had been running a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Rd. since 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Ramos Jacobe to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.